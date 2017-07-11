'Black Lives Matter' Leader Accuses Hollywood of Depicting Black People as Apes

‘Black Lives Matter’ leader Deray McKesson was left embarrased after he claimed that a toy manufacturer and Hollywood in general were depicting black people as apes, only to later delete the tweet when his attempt at race baiting was hilariously exposed.

McKesson tweeted, “Given the history of rendering black people as apes, I’m offended and appalled by the lack of consciousness in Hollywood. #PlanetOfTheApes,” alongside an image of the cover of the new blockbuster War for the Planet of the Apes and a toy figurine of a “bad ape” wearing a blue vest.

Deray thinks he's in the new Planet of the Apes and he's offended by a blue Patagonia vest. pic.twitter.com/r7qI4hnMPL — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 11, 2017

Serial race baiter Tariq Nasheed also got in on the act, tweeting, “Does the new Planet of the Apes poster have racially coded messages? Notice the #BlackLivesMatter symbolism. Notice the ape with the blue vest.”

Does the new Planet of the Apes poster have racially coded messages?Notice the #BlackLivesMatter symbolism.Notice the ape with the blue vest pic.twitter.com/8dnr42OxjK — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) July 10, 2017

The tweets were obviously meant to suggest that the makers of the movie had somehow modelled the “bad ape” on DeRay because he wears a distinctive blue vest jacket virtually every time he is seen in public or does any kind of media appearance.

However, DeRay quickly deleted the tweet after he was barraged with messages from people reminding him that the “bad ape” in the blue jacket is a character from the original 1968 Planet of the Apes movie starring Charlton Heston.

You're outraged because they're recreating the look of the original ape in 1968. You don't own wearing blue vests man. Grow up. pic.twitter.com/XF9b0DurVt — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 11, 2017

In fact, numerous characters wore the blue vest in the original Planet of the Apes movie.

The whole farce underscores how people like DeRay and Nasheed are so obsessed with creating racial division for their own agenda, they will try to make anything about race, even if there’s a perfectly innocent and completely unrelated explanation.

“There’s some serious narcissism involved in assuming a film w/ hundreds of millions at stake would think about how they might offend Deray,” remarked Robby Starbuck.

