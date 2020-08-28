Black Lives Matter Mob Tries to Attack Rand Paul Outside RNC

An angry Black Lives Matter mob tried to attack Senator Rand Paul outside the Republican National Convention in DC during yet another night of mayhem.

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob,” tweeted the Senator.

The video shows Paul and his wife walking down the street after leaving the venue while BLM agitators chant “say her name!”

Their line of protection is pretty thin with just a handful of police officers on hand to block the BLM rioters.

One of them then tries to get to Paul by pushing away a police officer holding a bike, temporarily causing the Senator and the officer to lose their balance.

Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

The Senator then says something to the officer before Paul’s wife begins almost jogging in an effort to get away faster.

The scene was just one of many examples of chaos on yet another night of BLM bedlam.

Congressman Brian Mast was also confronted by an angry mob.

Congressman @BrianMastFL walking through protesters after leaving Trump’s RNC speech. Mob confronts: him: pic.twitter.com/1xvEdyOMBL — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

Another man and his wife were also harassed by masked lunatics.

Man and his wife leaving White House get mobbed on their way back to their hotel by livid protesters. pic.twitter.com/qnpPTfReS3 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

The same group then targeted another two people leaving the RNC.

More RNC guests being harassed after leaving the White House: pic.twitter.com/FhlTZnBSM7 — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

Elderly Trump supporters were also targeted.

Rioters also tried to attack a bus full of RNC Convention attendees.

A woman opened the back door of the bus of RNC attendees and hopped inside #RNCConvention2020 #DC #DCProtest pic.twitter.com/Uar2cVbk7y — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

They also threatened to burn down St Johns Church.

Protesters in front of St Johns Church chanting if “we don’t get it (justice) burn it down!” pic.twitter.com/KDq73c0Knj — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

When not screaming in people’s faces, the rioters kept themselves busy by starting fights with cops.

BLM Terrorists causing chaos on the streets of DC tonight pic.twitter.com/B6wNBBEtvX — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 28, 2020

A crowd swarms DC Police officers as they try to make an arrest near the White House #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/c1kiIKqvmD — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

Trump supporters shouldn’t be too unhappy to see such scenes unfold right up until the election.

Polls suggest that support for Black Lives Matter has plummeted since June, with voters deserting Joe Biden as a result.

