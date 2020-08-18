Black Lives Matter Protesters Demonstrate Against Bakery For Making MAGA Cake

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters descended on a bakery in New York to angrily demonstrate against the owner for making a MAGA cake.

Yes, really.

The “controversy” began when the bakery owner Rachel Dott posted images of the hateful cake on social media at the end of last month.

However, when the BLM mob turned up at Coccadotts Cake Shop, they were “greatly outnumbered by anti-protesters who waved American flags and encouraged passing vehicles to honk in support,” according to the Times Union.

“Hey, hey, ho, ho, racism has got to go,” the protesters chanted, bravely confronting the hidden evil the cake represents.

“They’re able to feel what they feel about their politics. We have issues when it comes to social injustice as in firing someone because they’re gay, wearing ‘All Lives Matter’ masks,” said one protester, presumably unaware that neither of these things had actually happened at the bakery.

Dennis O’Kane, who showed up to support the owners, said he had known them for 30 years and they were “really nice.”

One respondent to the video on YouTube summed up the entire farce succinctly.

“Imagine living in a world where people are triggered over a cake.”

