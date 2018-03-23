Black Lives Matter Protesters Descend On Sacramento, Block Streets, Disrupt NBA Game

A protest over the fatal shooting of a black man briefly shut down a major California freeway and disrupted the start of an NBA game Thursday.

Sacramento police officers shot and killed Stephon Alonzo Clark as he was standing in his grandparents’ backyard on Sunday night, claiming they believed he was pointing a gun at them. It was later revealed he was only carrying a cell phone, but was nonetheless shot 20 times.

Sacramento right now pic.twitter.com/z7sKuijQ7V — Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) March 23, 2018

Protesters shouting ‘Shut it down’ formed a human chain blocking fans from entering Golden 1 Center while dozens of police initially attempted to clear entrances before fans were told to go home.

Read more