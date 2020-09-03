Black Lives Matter Rally Flyer States: ‘If It Burns, It Burns. This Is War’

The flyer for Friday’s upcoming Black Lives Matter rally at Hurkamp Park in Fredericksburg, Virginia states, “If it burns, it burns. This is war.”

The flyer also states “Hands Up, Fight Back!” and “People Over Property”

It further explains “Our city has: tear gassed us, shot at us, lied on us, & sold pipe dreams of change.” The activists promise, “RVA & DC COMRADES WILL BE FIGHTING. WILL YOU?”



Owen Shroyer and Deanna Lorraine Discuss the ever escalating riots happening in the streets and the Republican response, both politically and on the ground.

