Black Lives Matter Rally Flyer States: ‘If It Burns, It Burns. This Is War’

Image Credits: National File.

The flyer for Friday’s upcoming Black Lives Matter rally at Hurkamp Park in Fredericksburg, Virginia states, “If it burns, it burns. This is war.”

The flyer also states “Hands Up, Fight Back!” and “People Over Property”

It further explains “Our city has: tear gassed us, shot at us, lied on us, & sold pipe dreams of change.” The activists promise, “RVA & DC COMRADES WILL BE FIGHTING. WILL YOU?”


Owen Shroyer and Deanna Lorraine Discuss the ever escalating riots happening in the streets and the Republican response, both politically and on the ground.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Ohio Department of Health Partners With FEMA to Create “Sheltering Facilities” For People Exposed to COVID

Ohio Department of Health Partners With FEMA to Create “Sheltering Facilities” For People Exposed to COVID

U.S. News
Comments
ABC News: DHS Blocked Intel Report Suggesting Russia Is Behind Biden Mental Decline Narrative

ABC News: DHS Blocked Intel Report Suggesting Russia Is Behind Biden Mental Decline Narrative

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Biden Suggests Killed Trump Supporter Was “Inciting Responses”

U.S. News
comments

Video: Students Think Trump’s Second Term Plans Are Great… When Told They Are Biden’s

U.S. News
comments

Trump Orders Feds To Begin Process Of Defunding New York, Portland And Other “Lawless” Cities

U.S. News
comments

Comments