Black Lives Matter Rioters in Portland Target Passersby in Violent Sunday Night

Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters in Portland targeted, beat, or robbed multiple passersby, including a trans woman on Sunday evening, according to multiple videos posted to social media.

A young white woman was chased down the street in downtown Portland, crying out, “We didn’t do anything! … . We were just walking down the street and they just started attacking us!” After a man on a scooter showed up, she started running, according to video tweeted by journalist Andy Ngo.

“We’re just walking down the street. Leave us alone!” Footage from tonight in Portland showing people from the BLM protest walking around downtown appearing to assault more random white people. #PortlandRiots #BlackLivesMatter Video by @livesmattershow pic.twitter.com/Pmm7jfawDP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

BLM and Antifa rioters also attacked an older white woman, who was leaning against a truck and trying to protect herself.

