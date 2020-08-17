Black Lives Matter Rioters in Portland Target Passersby in Violent Sunday Night

Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters in Portland targeted, beat, or robbed multiple passersby, including a trans woman on Sunday evening, according to multiple videos posted to social media.

A young white woman was chased down the street in downtown Portland, crying out, “We didn’t do anything! … . We were just walking down the street and they just started attacking us!” After a man on a scooter showed up, she started running, according to video tweeted by journalist Andy Ngo.

BLM and Antifa rioters also attacked an older white woman, who was leaning against a truck and trying to protect herself.

Read More

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Watch: BLM/Antifa Fail To Disrupt Ca Trump Rally

Watch: BLM/Antifa Fail To Disrupt Ca Trump Rally

U.S. News
Comments
Bannon: Democrats Want 'Destruction Of American Way Of Life'

Bannon: Democrats Want ‘Destruction Of American Way Of Life’

U.S. News
Comments

Social Media Celebrates Child Murder

Newswars Redirect
comments

Austin, TX – Home Invasion Capitol Of The World Or Bust!

Newswars Redirect
comments

Obama: “Don’t Underestimate Joe’s Ability to F**k Things Up”

U.S. News
comments

Comments