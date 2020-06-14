Black Lives Matter supporter carries white 'far-right' protester to safety after he was beaten up in violent clashes

A man identified as a far-right protester has been carried to safety from protestors as animosity was briefly set aside on a day of clashes in London between rival groups and police.

Following violent clashes in Trafalgar Square, Black Lives Matter protestors and some counter protestors headed over the River Thames towards Waterloo Station.



Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images



Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images

Far right thugs have been accused of being the instigators of the violence by attacking police as well as BLM supporters, who then fought back as the scene descended into violence.

One of the protestors, claimed to be ‘far right’ by the crowd, was seen lying injured on the ground after being chased past the Royal Festival Hall.

But photos then show a black man pick up the white man and carry him over his shoulders to safety – flanked by police in riot gear.

Reports suggest he was badly beaten by some demonstrators, before other protesters stepped in to protect him.

This is attempted murder. Scenes in London are brutal. pic.twitter.com/vhHbzIn7eT — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 13, 2020

If a white mob ambushed and beat up a black protestor, it would be headline news everywhere, but since the reverse happened, the Media will ignore it. Truth is, Liberalism wants white people to be brutalized and humiliated. It is highly incentivized.pic.twitter.com/YQe3qHfiex — Will Westcott (@westland_will) June 13, 2020

Both BLM supporters and opponents were seen attacking each other, and even clashed with riot police attempting to keep the scene under control.

Pictures have also caught the moment another white counter-protestor was left with a bloodied face after being hit during a scuffle with protestors.

Earlier in the day there were skirmishes between anti-racism groups and far-right activists. Anti-racist protesters have rallied for days against racism and police abuses since the death of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

Several hundred demonstrators, mostly white men, attended a protest at Parliament Square organised by far-right groups, including Britain First, which claimed they wanted to protect statues such as Winston Churchill from vandalism.

