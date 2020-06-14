Black Lives Matter supporter carries white 'far-right' protester to safety after he was beaten up in violent clashes

Image Credits: Luke Dray/Getty Images.

A man identified as a far-right protester has been carried to safety from protestors as animosity was briefly set aside on a day of clashes in London between rival groups and police.

Following violent clashes in Trafalgar Square, Black Lives Matter protestors and some counter protestors headed over the River Thames towards Waterloo Station.


Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images

Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images

Far right thugs have been accused of being the instigators of the violence by attacking police as well as BLM supporters, who then fought back as the scene descended into violence.

One of the protestors, claimed to be ‘far right’ by the crowd, was seen lying injured on the ground after being chased past the Royal Festival Hall.

But photos then show a black man pick up the white man and carry him over his shoulders to safety – flanked by police in riot gear.

Reports suggest he was badly beaten by some demonstrators, before other protesters stepped in to protect him.

Both BLM supporters and opponents were seen attacking each other, and even clashed with riot police attempting to keep the scene under control.

Pictures have also caught the moment another white counter-protestor was left with a bloodied face after being hit during a scuffle with protestors.

Earlier in the day there were skirmishes between anti-racism groups and far-right activists. Anti-racist protesters have rallied for days against racism and police abuses since the death of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

Several hundred demonstrators, mostly white men, attended a protest at Parliament Square organised by far-right groups, including Britain First, which claimed they wanted to protect statues such as Winston Churchill from vandalism.

Read more

Join the infowar in style by picking up our most popular shirts AT COST while you still can!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

VIDEO: UK Riot Police Crack Down on Brits Demonstrating to Protect Monuments

VIDEO: UK Riot Police Crack Down on Brits Demonstrating to Protect Monuments

World News
Comments
Pope Francis: ‘Evil Seems to Reign Supreme’ in Today’s World

Pope Francis: ‘Evil Seems to Reign Supreme’ in Today’s World

World News
Comments

Bring down Churchill! BLM organiser calls for memorial of wartime leader to be removed

World News
comments

“Never Again”: Frustrated North Korea Says Trump-Kim Bromance Is Over

World News
comments

Singapore Deploys Robots at Migrant Worker Dormitory to Enforce Social Distancing

World News
comments

Comments