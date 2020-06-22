Black Lives Matter-Themed Show Depicts Whites as Slaves, Blacks as Slave Owners

A new Black Lives Matter-themed program, CRACKA, reverses what happened in American history, depicting “white supremacists” as slaves and black people as slave owners who brutally beat a neo-Nazi trapped in an alternate universe.

The show depicts a world where whites are persecuted, called “crackers,” hanged, and traded in a historically-inverted setting, with the ominous trailer bearing text that reads, “You took our breath away. What if we took yours?”

According to a synopsis of the new show posted by All Hip Hop:

“In a world where white privilege, systematic oppression, and minority protest in order to break the chains of bondage runs regular, white supremacist Michael Stone is doing everything he can to maintain his privilege by exercising every opportunity to ensure the America he knows and loves continues to remain pure and more importantly, remain white!”

The official trailer begins with a group of neo-Nazis racially abusing a black man they had flagged down, with scenes erupting into violence, until one of the men is transported into an alternate universe with technology of the 19th century, where African Americans own whites as slaves.

One scene in the trailer depicts a white woman being raped by a black man, and shows the neo-Nazi receiving a new Africanized name then appearing to be branded.

The neo-Nazi eventually says “Where I come from this isn’t the way it’s supposed to be.”

It is not immediately clear if the program will be available on any streaming services, but on the official CRACKA World website, users can buy several different editions of the series, some donations to Black Lives Matter, as well as CRACKA memorabilia.

The video was praised by Black Lives Matter supporters on social media, with one user saying “I can’t f**king wait” for “a new series where black people are the slave masters and white people are the slaves.”

a new series where black people are the slave masters and white people are the slaves i can’t fucking wait bruh #CRACKA pic.twitter.com/H7JZVE4n17 — chron (@chronicflwrz) June 20, 2020

The trailer for the new controversial series #Cracka releasing on July 1 only on Amazon, ITunes and Google pic.twitter.com/UMrbHsqrU2 — TeaWithTia (@TeaWithTia_) June 20, 2020

On the CRACKA website, come the motto, “you stole our freedom, now we steal yours…” as well as a product range closely affiliated with Black Lives Matter.

Even Trayvon Martin’s mother Sybrina Fulton lavished the show with praise, reportedly saying, “I applaud the bravery and vision for the creation of CRACKA.”

The recent Black Lives Matter protests have reached international streets as hundreds of thousands of activists from around the world have turned out to protest racism and police brutality.

Some have expressed concern about the movement’s political motives. One co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Patrisse Cullors, is a self-described queer activist, and admitted the leaders’ being “trained Marxist” in a 2015 interview. She also recently told CNN’s Jake Tapper that Black Lives Mater now demands President Donald Trump resign.

