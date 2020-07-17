Black Portland Cop Details Racist Abuse From White Leftist Protesters

Black Portland police officer Jakhary Jackson has gone public to detail the racist abuse he has received from white leftist protesters while pointing out that there are often more minorities on the police side than those demonstrating.

Jackson made the comments in a 27 minute video released by the Portland Police Department.

Noting that he has been repeatedly attacked with explosive devices, Jackson described the protests as “bizarre.”

“It says something when you’re at a Black Lives Matter protest and you have more minorities on the police side than you have in a violent crowd,” he explained. “You have white people screaming at black officers, ‘you have the biggest nose I’ve ever seen!’ You hear these things and you go, ‘are they gonna say something to this person?’ No.”

Jackson also detailed how leftists try to demoralize black police officers by telling them that they are hurting black people.

This US black police officer beautifully describes woke racism. Black people can’t think or talk for themselves. Woke white people want to patronise us and treat us like children. We BELONG to them. pic.twitter.com/Ko4zSb49TC — Katharine Birbalsingh (@Miss_Snuffy) July 17, 2020

“Having people tell you what to do with your life, that you need to quit your job. Saying you’re hurting your community but they’re not even part of the community. And you as a privileged white person telling a person of color what to do with their life – and you don’t even know what I’ve dealt with or what these white officers that you’re screaming at — you don’t know them. You don’t know anything about them,” he said.

The police officer also revealed how white leftists try to prevent black protesters from talking to black police officers.

“Every time I try to have a conversation with someone that looks like me, someone white comes up and tells them not to talk,” he said.

Jackson also defended his white colleagues who have consistently defended him and also put their own safety at risk to help black people.

“They’re accused of being racist when I’ve seen those officers helping people of color, getting blood on them, trying to save someone’s life that’s been shot in gang violence,” he said.

“They’re truly trying to help save someone’s life and they’re turned around and called a racist by people who have never had to put themselves out there. It’s disgusting,” added Jackson.

