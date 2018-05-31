Black Stanford Student Goes Viral: 'I'm Off The Plantation Bro!'

A video of a black Stanford University freshman went viral after he slammed Black Lives Matter and exposed its liberal, feminist roots.

The 20-year-old student, Ebbie Banks, was attending a “Make Stanford Great Again” event organized by the College Republicans and hosted by Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk.

During the Q&A session, Ebbi explained how he used to support Black Lives Matter (BLM) before doing more research and finding out the group is funded by George Soros and has a blatantly liberal agenda:

I’ve been researching Black Lives Matter and I’ve been understanding the politics and how they are funded by white liberals. And recently I’ve been feeling like they’re [BLM] white liberals in blackface because with white liberals it’s all about feminism, LGBT… white liberals don’t really care about black people. I realized white liberals don’t really care about me, bro! I’m off the plantation bro! I’m off the plantation, bro! I escaped the plantation bro!

He continued, “I’m empowered. They don’t want me to have power, they want to keep me dependent. But I’m realizing this. They put white liberal ideas… LGBT, women, non-binary, white feminism, all that Hillary Clinton stuff – they put it in blackface!”

Below is Candace Owens’ response to Ebbi’s heartfelt rant where she calls BLM a “political arm of the Democratic party” who want to keep black people “enslaved and dependent via their emotion and their anger.”