Black Suspect Stabs AutoZone Employee, Cites “Need to Find White Male to Kill”

A black man in Georgia says he was motivated to stab an AutoZone employee after watching police brutality videos which inspired “the need to find a white male to kill,” according to prosecutors.

The stabbing happened in Columbus last Tuesday morning at an AutoZone store near the home of suspect Jayvon Hatchett, 19, who reportedly confessed to the violent assault when approached by officers.

The Daily Mail reports Hatchett had asked the employee for a car part before the stabbing took place.

He entered the Auto Zone near his home in Columbus on August 25 at 8:36am, and asked the employee for a thermostat.

When the worker told him they did not have one and turned to walk away, Hatchett allegedly stabbed him multiple times, then fled from the store.

Surveillance footage appears to show him running from the scene.





Image credit: Columbus Police Department

The unlucky AutoZone worker was hospitalized with critical injuries.

One arresting officers, Sgt. Raymond Mills, recalled Hatchett smiled as he came out of a neighbor’s home to speak to the officers.

More on Hatchett’s odd arrest from local NBC outlet WTVM:

Hatchett went on to admit to police that he did stab the 51-year-old white male at the AutoZone store on 32nd Street, according to courtroom testimony. Police say Hatchett was arrested and read Miranda Rights, but add he continued to talk to them about the case. In an effort to keep a search warrant from being served on the home he was found in, Hatchett provided a knife to police that he says he used to stab the victim in the store. He also provided a shirt that he grabbed from the backyard of the home that had been partially burned. The shirt matched the description of the of the clothing in the surveillance footage.

During a court hearing Thursday Sgt. Mills additionally claimed, “Mr Hatchett told me that he had been watching Facebook videos of police shootings in other parts of the country and that he felt the need to find a white male to kill.”

Prosecutors are weighing whether to pursue hate crime charges against Hatchett under new laws currently passed this year. He’s currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond pending a mental evaluation.

