Black Trans Lives Matter: Thousands of activists march through London in place of Pride celebrations

Image Credits: WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Demonstrators marched towards Downing Street on Saturday in support of Black Trans Lives Matter, as annual Pride celebrations were forced to move online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

London’s Pride event, which normally attracts thousands of people supporting the LGBTQ+ community, has been postponed this summer due to COVID-19.

Although the main celebration did not take place, a number of demonstrators held a Black Trans Lives Matter march to honour black transgender people and raise awareness of the violence and prejudice they face.

Demonstrators gathered at Hyde Park Corner before their march, with many following coronavirus safety guidance by wearing face masks and also carrying flowers as the organisers had requested.

