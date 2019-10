The “Stand Up For Children” rally in Austin, Texas, on Monday protesting the city’s planned vote to approve a hypersexualized sex education to elementary students was disrupted after an angry trans man tried to shut down the event — and was instead arrested.

Fire Power Host Will Johnson arrives at the “Stand Up For Children” press conference and rally in Austin, Texas, to cover the city’s plan to vote on approving a hypersexualized sex education to elementary students.