Black Trans Woman Arrested, Suspected of Hate Crime Spree Against White People

A transgender woman in New York was arrested for allegedly targeting numerous white people in a hate crime spree.

Police on Saturday arrested 37-year-old Thomas Herd, a black trans woman they suspect of carrying out a string of attacks targeting white people in the Bronx and upper Manhattan.

One couple told CBS New York Herd approached them in the Bronx and asked if they were white, before using pepper spray on them.

“She pepper sprayed me, I couldn’t see anything,” the female victim said. “It really sucked because I knew it was a hate crime.”

Herd also reportedly threatened the couple with a knife when they attempted to approach her.

After taking Herd to a hospital for a mental evaluation, investigators attempted to tie her to similar cases where other white people had been approached and sprayed with “an unknown chemical substance.”

“Police say the first incident happened on the downtown platform of the 2 and 3 trains at the 125th Street and Lenox Avenue station. The suspect allegedly sprayed five people while walking westbound on 125th Street towards St. Nicholas Avenue, according to police,” reports CBS New York.

Seeking your help identifying this individual sought for multiple assaults in the subway system & street level in the vicinity of 125th St station (2/3 lines) @NYPD28Pct & 96th St station (1-line) @NYPD24Pct on March 8. Contact CrimeStoppers @NYPDTips if you can help. pic.twitter.com/V5pVPPFW29 — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) March 9, 2019

“Around an hour later, the same person allegedly sprayed a 30-year-old woman while waiting on the subway platform at the 96th Street and Broadway station.”

Police are still investigating whether Herd was behind all 11 of the attacks, and have not said whether they’ll pursue hate crime charges.