Black Trump Hater Gets Schooled by Black Conservatives

During a Build the Wall rally and march in Washington D.C., Will Johnson noticed a black man filming the march and asked him for his opinion.

The man gave Will a thumbs down directed at Trump.

Like most Trump haters he said there were a million reasons why he didn’t like President Trump but couldn’t give a single one.

When asked to explain what he doesn’t like about Trump, the man said, “I don’t have to.”

However, he continued to hang around and listened to why the marchers supported President Trump.

He resisted the truth but hopefully, Will and others planted a seed that will make him want to find the truth as it is very evident liberal social media has manipulated him.


