Black Trump Supporter Shot Dead in Broad Daylight While Campaigning For Trump

A 60-year-old black Donald Trump supporter was shot dead in broad daylight near his “Vote Trump” banners on Thursday.

Bernell Trammell was killed in front of his business, Expression Publications, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin while campaigning for President Trump.

The suspect drove up in front of Expression Publications where Trammell sat outside, shot him, and drove off, according to law enforcement. They are investigating whether Trammell was killed over his political beliefs.

Trammell gave a video interview about why he supported Trump just hours before he was killed.

Witnesses Andrew Olmstead and Taylen Pulley said the police tried to revive Trammell with CPR but were unsuccessful.

“We walked outside on the porch and we see all these cars, so we’re like, ‘let’s go over and see what’s going on,'” Olmstead said.

“We saw the cops pull up: the vans, ambulance, firefighters, and we sat and watched. They gave CPR for about 15-20 minutes,” Pulley said.

Neighbors and acquaintances said Trammell was a proud Trump supporter and a kind man who was respected by the community.

“I had an interaction with him last Saturday across the street from Walmart on Capitol Drive,” one woman told local media.

“It was the second time I had seen him with his Trump sign and I pulled my car over to chat with him. What a nice, friendly man!”

“We chatted for several minutes, and I told him I was proud of him and he’s very brave to put himself out there so visibly as a Trump supporter!” she added.

Another witness said Tramell was “very philosophical” and a “really great guy.”

“It was very deep conversations, very philosophical,” said Janette Island. “He was a really great guy. He meant no harm.”

