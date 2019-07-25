Black Trump Supporters DESTROY Hollywood Elitist Bette Midler after Claiming President Paid for “Blackground” at Rally

Black supporters of President Trump chastised singer and actress Bette Midler on social media, after the Hollywood liberal claimed President Trump hired black men to stand behind him at a rally.

In a textbook example of Trump Derangement Syndrome, the unhinged Hocus Pocus star claimed Trump was trying to create a “blackground” during his rally to fool black voters.

“Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be ‘blackground’?” Midler wrote on Twitter.

Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be “blackground”? pic.twitter.com/pTkoHTIpQl — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 24, 2019

Responses from black Trump supporters accused Midler of being racist for believing black people aren’t smart enough to support the president’s agenda.

Leader of the #WalkAway movement Brandon Straka tweeted Midler had succumbed to the “same old worn out, tired racism of the left.”

As of writing, Midler’s tweet was being ratio’d out of existence.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars