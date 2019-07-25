Black Trump Supporters DESTROY Hollywood Elitist Bette Midler after Claiming President Paid for “Blackground” at Rally

Black supporters of President Trump chastised singer and actress Bette Midler on social media, after the Hollywood liberal claimed President Trump hired black men to stand behind him at a rally.

In a textbook example of Trump Derangement Syndrome, the unhinged Hocus Pocus star claimed Trump was trying to create a “blackground” during his rally to fool black voters.

“Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be ‘blackground’?” Midler wrote on Twitter.

Responses from black Trump supporters accused Midler of being racist for believing black people aren’t smart enough to support the president’s agenda.

Leader of the #WalkAway movement Brandon Straka tweeted Midler had succumbed to the “same old worn out, tired racism of the left.”

As of writing, Midler’s tweet was being ratio’d out of existence.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars


Related Articles

Ann Coulter: Move Epstein to a Super Max Prison Before He is 'Suicided'

Ann Coulter: Move Epstein to a Super Max Prison Before He is ‘Suicided’

U.S. News
Comments
Report: Witnesses Told to "Keep Quiet" About Suicide of FBI Agent on Dancefloor of Austin Nightclub

Report: Witnesses Told to “Keep Quiet” About Suicide of FBI Agent on Dancefloor of Austin Nightclub

U.S. News
Comments

#ClintonBodyCount Trends on Twitter, Dems Blame Russians

U.S. News
comments

Resurfaced Interview Features Ilhan Omar Urging Americans to be “Fearful of White Men”

U.S. News
comments

Bill Maher Tells Democrats “Go Home Guys” Following Disastrous Mueller Testimony

U.S. News
comments

Comments