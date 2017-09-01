Black UFC Heavyweight Saves Confederate Flag-Carrying Harvey Victim

Top-ten ranked UFC heavyweight and Houston native Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis, has been working non-stop to help his community in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

In an interview with MMAjunkie, Lewis described how he saved a man who carried a Confederate flag.

“I don’t care about that, I live in Texas. It ain’t nothing new. I’ve been living in the South all my life, and it ain’t nothing I hadn’t seen before or discussed about. I don’t care about that type of stuff. I just wanted to help him.”

Lewis also described how the man felt bad for bringing the flag.

“He wanted to take that with him, and he just apologized and said, ‘Man, I’ll sit in the back of your truck, man. I don’t want to have my flag inside of your truck like this.’ I said, ‘Man, I’m not worried about that.’”

Explaining why he decided to stay and help, Lewis said, “I’ve always been that type of guy that I like to help people more than I like to help myself and so I just seized the opportunity. The police, they kept getting on the news and saying that they’re not going to help no one unless it’s a life-or-death situation. Basically, the firefighters said the same thing.”

While the mainstream media continues pushing divisive rhetoric, the country is proving their narrative wrong as citizens of every race, color and creed come together during the massive crisis.

Lewis has been posting pictures and videos of the disaster on Twitter and Instagram that show him working alongside others to save lives.

The kids are good 👍🏿 pic.twitter.com/SNXENDo4z3 — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) August 28, 2017

It feels good to help people pic.twitter.com/RtyYIkdGor — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) August 28, 2017

A bigger one is on the way behind my house #tornado pic.twitter.com/1uhjJSXfTR — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) August 26, 2017

The UFC star will go head-to-head with No. 3-ranked Fabricio Werdum at UFC 216 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on Oct. 7, but the fight is not currently on his mind.

“Right now, I’m really not worried about the fight, I’m just worried about making sure my kids and my family is OK and everyone else around me. The fight is going to come.”

Commenting on what the future holds, Lewis stated, “It’s supposed to get pretty bad in the next few days because it’s already supposed to turn into another hurricane, It’s a tropical storm right now, and they said it’s heading toward the water and is going to turn right back into a Category 1 and head right back in our area. By Thursday, we should be having another hurricane.”