Black unemployment rate hits record low

Image Credits: Flazingo Photos.

The unemployment rate among black Americans hit a record low in August, closing in on the gap in unemployment rates between white and black Americans. 

The Bureau of Labor and Statistics released their August report Friday, which showed the economy gained 130,000 jobs in August with the overall unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7%. The report also showed that black unemployment fell to 5.5%, which is the lowest rate recorded since the Labor Department started tracking the number in the 1970s.

The unemployment rate among white Americans in August was 3.4%, which makes the 2% unemployment gap between the two groups the lowest on record.

August was the 107th straight month that the U.S. economy added jobs, with the country reaching an almost 50-year low in the unemployment rate.

President Trump has touted reaching the previous record of low black unemployment under his administration, which was set in May 2018. He has also argued that African American voters should favor him because of the economy.

Read more


Joe Biden’s failure as a presidential candidate is all too apparent to everyone but him, even Barack Obama agrees.


Related Articles

The High Price of a "Free Lunch"

The High Price of a “Free Lunch”

Economy
Comments
Jobs Report: 130,000 Jobs Added, Unemployment Remains At 3.7 Percent

Jobs Report: 130,000 Jobs Added, Unemployment Remains At 3.7 Percent

Economy
Comments

Researchers Blame Marriage Rate Decline On A “Lack Of Economically-Attractive Men”

Economy
comments

Greenspan: Rising Gold Price Shows Investors Want Hard Assets That Will Increase in Value

Economy
comments

Revealed: The US Government Is Blowing Billions Of Dollars On Pointless Crap

Economy
comments

Comments