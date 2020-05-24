Black Voters Give Joe Biden A Piece Of Their Minds In Devastating Ad

Image Credits: @bennyjohnson/Twitter.

A promo by Students For Trump shows a multitude of conservative black voters sharing their thoughts about Joe Biden’s recent racist remarks claiming that only real black people vote Democrat.

The ad shows black Trump supporters explaining the racism and ignorance behind Biden’s comments, as well as why President Trump has earned their respect and vote in November.

Biden’s latest racist comment happened on Friday during an interview on the Breakfast Club podcast, where he said: “I tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Charlamagne is taking heat over comments by Joe Biden about black people only being black if they vote Democrat and most importantly vote for Joe Biden!

