Black Voters Give Joe Biden A Piece Of Their Minds In Devastating Ad

A promo by Students For Trump shows a multitude of conservative black voters sharing their thoughts about Joe Biden’s recent racist remarks claiming that only real black people vote Democrat.

The ad shows black Trump supporters explaining the racism and ignorance behind Biden’s comments, as well as why President Trump has earned their respect and vote in November.

Black Americans have a message for Joe Biden.

Black people do not belong to @JoeBiden.

There is no recovering from this one, Joe.

Just Savage 🔥 #JoeBidenIsRacist@trumpstudents pic.twitter.com/dPwhRREw0S — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 23, 2020

Biden’s latest racist comment happened on Friday during an interview on the Breakfast Club podcast, where he said: “I tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

This is disgusting. Joe Biden: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black." pic.twitter.com/UvYZTjcPqZ — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 22, 2020

Charlamagne is taking heat over comments by Joe Biden about black people only being black if they vote Democrat and most importantly vote for Joe Biden!

Fight against the globalists with one of nature's greatest essentials. Survival Shield X-2 is now back in stock at 50% off!