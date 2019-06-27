Black Woman Claims Restaurant Made Her Give Up Seat to White Diners, Restaurant Shares Different Story

A woman in Michigan has filed a class-action lawsuit against J. Alexander’s restaurant after alleging she was the victim of racial discrimination at a location just outside of Detroit.

On Wednesday afternoon, however, the restaurant responded with a lengthy statement, calling the woman’s allegations false and claiming to have surveillance footage that proves the staff was not discriminatory.

Liah Gant claims she was sitting at the bar of the J. Alexander’s in West Bloomfield on Thursday night when a bartender asked her to give up her seat so two white men could sit down. She refused, and the bartender responded by taking her drinks away and pouring them out, according to Gant.

