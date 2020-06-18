Black Woman To CHAZ Residents - "Planned Parenthood Kills Us Every Day"

Watch this viral footage of a black woman calling out the citizens of Seattle, Washington’s CHAZ over their hypocrisy when it comes to caring about black lives.

The video clip, uploaded to Twitter on Wednesday, begins with the woman screaming, “Planned Parenthood kills us every day! Why don’t I see my brothers and my sisters outside Planned Parenthood? Where y’all at?”

Inside CHAZ Territory with @TPUSA, This Preacher exposes the HYPOCRISY of Black Lives Matter ⠀

⠀

If Black Lives Mattered to them, why aren’t they outside of a Planned Parenthood? pic.twitter.com/RG8nT8hfPv — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 17, 2020

As a crowd started to gather around her and a protester yelled repeatedly into a microphone, “Police brutality! Police brutality!” the woman continued to chastize the demonstrators for not standing up to Planned Parenthood.

Trying to explain herself to a CHAZ resident, the woman said, “I’m a black woman and an immigrant,” but the young protester responded by calling her a “coon.”

The woke woman told the crowd they don’t care about black lives and that their true agenda is to get rid of the police.

“You just want to get rid of the police. You get rid of the police and we’ll still go to the chop shop. We’ll still kill our babies. You get rid of the police and we’ll still kill one another. Why? Because we, as a black community, don’t have the fathers we need. We don’t have the fear of the lord!”

Help your body reach its peak with the simple and convenient 8-Pack Power Stack supplement system now at 70% off!