Blackface Northam Has His Own Concentration Camp And Has Made Conditions Very Unsafe At This Peaceful Protest

Alex Jones exposes how Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has socially engineered conditions at the Capitol to be intentionally explosive prior to the pro-2nd Amendment demonstration.

