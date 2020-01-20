Alex Jones exposes how Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has socially engineered conditions at the Capitol to be intentionally explosive prior to the pro-2nd Amendment demonstration.

Twitter versions:



Blackface Northam Has His Own Concentration Camp and Has Made Conditions Very Unsafe at This Peaceful Protest pic.twitter.com/HXTc63eptD — Alex Jones Groyper (@AlexGroyper) January 20, 2020

Alex Jones Inside The Massive Pro 2nd Amendment Crowd Rallying At Virginia Capital pic.twitter.com/H6haDJVRom — Alex Jones Groyper (@AlexGroyper) January 20, 2020

Alex Jones Explains The Map Of Tyranny Vs Freedom pic.twitter.com/ydoADYP33n — Alex Jones Groyper (@AlexGroyper) January 20, 2020

