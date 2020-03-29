Blackface Ralph Northam Orders Trump Campaign Headquarters CLOSED

Virginia governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat best known for his blackface/KKK yearbook photograph, has shuttered President Donald Trump’s 2020 national campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia with his executive order closing non-essential businesses in the state during the Coronavirus outbreak. However, some non-essential businesses in the state of Virginia are allowed to continue operating with a maximum of 10 shoppers.

Trump campaign lawyers advised the headquarters to close after Northam’s order, fearing vulnerability to criminal charges, and now the campaign is working remotely.

Trump supporters in the state are angry that the Virginia GOP is not doing anything about this, when there’s a clear opportunity to score political points against Northam.

President Donald Trump confirmed in an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo that Virginia is “very much in play.”

After discussing his soon-to-be-unveiled middle class tax cut and detailing his view of the Democrat impeachment effort against him (“These people are crazy, they have gone totally nuts”) Trump focused on the Commonwealth.

“I think Virginia is crazy where they want to take away the guns in Virginia. You have a governor that’s, I just can’t believe it. But Virginia is very much in play. I think we are going to win the state of Virginia. They want to take everyone’s gun away in Virginia. You can’t do it. You can’t do it. People need that for safety. They need it for hunting and other, but many people need it for safety. They need it for security,” President Trump stated (16:00 Minute Mark Below).

“They’re playing with our Second Amendment. Frankly, they’d get rid of it. I watched him in the interview. He would get rid of the Second Amendment if it was up to him. And you have many Democrats saying the same thing. They’re saying it quietly. But if they win these elections, they’re going to try to get rid of the Second Amendment. It will never happen as long as I’m here,” President Trump said.

Journalist Patrick Howley exposed governor Ralph Northam’s racist blackface/KKK hood photograph in Northam’s medical school yearbook, as well as sex assault allegations against Democrat lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax. Democrat Virginia attorney general Mark Herring also admitted under pressure to wearing blackface, prompting the classic New York Post cover headline: “Virginia Is For Losers.”

I announced that the Trump Team was putting Virginia in play during my speech at the 2019 Virginia Tea Party Summit:

I reported:

Democrat Virginia governor Ralph Northam spent days trying to push the narrative that violence would ensue at the pro-Second Amendment rally in Richmond, Virginia Monday, convened to agitate against Northam’s gun control agenda in the Commonwealth. But as of 5:30 PM ET no violent incidents were reported, and the rally was considered a huge success as crowds dispersed from the Capitol area.

National File journalist Patrick Howley, who was added to an Antifa “Hit List” prior to the rally, broke the “KKK/Blackface” photograph in 2019 from Northam’s medical school yearbook. That photo has become a symbol for patriotic protesters of all persuasions who are tired of the Democrat Party accusing Trump supporters of racism when the Democrats themselves have a deeply racist history. Armed with truth, America First patriots can defeat the Deep State’s scripted narratives and debunk phony division. Truth is a powerful, peaceful weapon in the fight for the soul of America.

