"Blackface" Trudeau Wants "Significant Penalties" For Online "Hate Speech"

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking his ministers to create “significant penalties” for individuals engaging in “hate speech” on social media.

In a letter written to Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault, Trudeau asked that social media companies be required to “remove illegal content, including hate speech, within 24 hours or face significant penalties.”

“This should include other online harms such as radicalization, incitement to violence, exploitation of children, or creation or distribution of terrorist propaganda,” the Prime Minister continued.

Trudeau also wrote a letter to Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti, instructing him to work with his colleagues “to combat online hate and harassment.”

Canada appears to be following the lead of European nations like Germany, France and England, who have “anti-hate speech” laws in the books.

In the UK, people can be fined or even imprisoned for “hate speech,” while in Germany, social media companies are fined millions of dollars for failing to combat content labeled “hate speech.”

In France, social media sites who don’t remove “hate speech” within 24 hours can be fined up to €1.25m (£1.12m).

Ironically, Justin Trudeau was recently caught in a major scandal after several photos of him wearing blackface were made public.

Would the Canadian Prime Minister be punished for the images under his proposed “anti-hate speech” agenda?

