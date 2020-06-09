Blacklash: Anger At Democrats For Cringe Kneeling In African Garb

Black social media users hit out at Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic lawmakers Monday for again turning the death of George Floyd into a PR stunt.

Pelosi and a host of other Democrats got down on their knees and in an even more bizarre act, wore traditional African Kente garb while doing so.

Congressional Democrats take a knee as they observe a nearly nine minute moment of silence for George Floyd at Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/JnqDlzMFDq pic.twitter.com/8CBdgtLUjz — ABC News (@ABC) June 8, 2020

It was all conveniently in the middle of a press briefing announcing a new ‘police reform’ bill that promises to ban chokeholds, set up a national database to track police ‘misconduct’, as well as prohibit certain no-knock warrants and a host of other measures.

There is very little chance of the bill going beyond the House.

But good show:

The virtue signaling is off the charts… pic.twitter.com/HO8LWnqQoA — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) June 8, 2020

Well… not quite:

This is the video I think we all wanted to see.. the Dems trying to get back up pic.twitter.com/OeJNEtrN4b — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 8, 2020

“It’s better not to have on high heels.” Riiiight, it was the shoes. Ok.

That statue just happened to be there:

Chuck Schumer took some light reading with him:

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer kneel with Congressional Democrats during a moment of silence inside Emancipation Hall on Capitol Hill. More photos of the day: https://t.co/tYDDDYxM5W 📷 @j_ernst_DC pic.twitter.com/MzQAHJsR90 — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) June 8, 2020

Eight minutes IS a long time:

Watch from the very start of video, the woman behind Pelosi can't stay off her phone even for a few moments. Proves this is all a show! Nothing but symbolism over substance.

Right from the liberal playbook! https://t.co/ute7RO16md — Kevin ☘ (@IrishGuyKevin) June 9, 2020

Did Nadler have a doctors note — Showbake (@Showbake1) June 9, 2020

Of course, putting on an African scarf and getting on your knees might be a white liberal elitist’s idea of showing “solidarity”, but to most, including black people it was just plain cringe:

“Don’t treat Africans like we’re children,” urged Author Obianuju Ekeocha, accusing Democrats of appropriating the garb as part of a desperate “show of non-racism.”

“These fabrics and these colorful things that we have within our culture and tradition, they all mean something to us. I know you look at us and you say, ‘Oh, Africans are so cute in all of your colorful dresses.’ Well, some of those dresses and patterns and colors and fabrics actually do mean something to us.” she added.

I had to say something about the American politicians shameless and ignorantly using the Kente fabric as a prop in their virtue signaling. *I’m usually more mild mannered than this so please forgive me, I’m upset. pic.twitter.com/aZMjgsHujS — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) June 8, 2020

Imagine the pant-shitting that would unfold if Trump did this…

How is it not "cultural appropriation" for Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, & Jerrold Nadler to show up to the Capitol wearing West African "Kente Cloth" Can you imagine if a Republican showed up in this for a publicity stunt? 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 8, 2020

Others noted that the more discerning black Democrats chose not to partake in the charade.

I am not sure what’s funnier, those ridiculous politicians wearing kente cloth or Cory Booker smartly opting out of that absurd performance. — roxane gay (@rgay) June 8, 2020

The blacklash continued…

If there was every a time for Ghana to enforce their intellectual property copyright of protection over kente + adinkra textiles the time is NOW cuz……………. pic.twitter.com/FlNW3uj1Ff — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) June 8, 2020

I admit that I did not have congressional delegations draped in Kente cloth on my bingo card. — Ida B. Wells’s Burner Account (@goldietaylor) June 8, 2020

*blinks* Nancy Pelosi in kente. I really need the guidance of my Ghanian ancestors because chale….. https://t.co/DQXSxymt3x — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) June 8, 2020

How is this not cultural appropriation? 😂 pic.twitter.com/2tU3O3wuLU — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) June 8, 2020

This systemic racism will never end unless the DEMONRATS STOP talking & treating BLACK PEOPLE like CHILDREN.

They'll continue to hate white people until the Dems & leftist media start talking about crime & gangs in real terms Instead of pretending it isn't prevalent among their — Bill Allen (@wdabill) June 8, 2020

If anyone can’t understand why Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and them dressed up like they’re trying to sneak into Wakanda is disrespectful and appropriative you have a great deal to learn. https://t.co/DGsKHCZNQT — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) June 8, 2020

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!