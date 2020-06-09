Blacklash: Anger At Democrats For Cringe Kneeling In African Garb

Image Credits: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images.

Black social media users hit out at Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic lawmakers Monday for again turning the death of George Floyd into a PR stunt.

Pelosi and a host of other Democrats got down on their knees and in an even more bizarre act, wore traditional African Kente garb while doing so.

It was all conveniently in the middle of a press briefing announcing a new ‘police reform’ bill that promises to ban chokeholds, set up a national database to track police ‘misconduct’, as well as prohibit certain no-knock warrants and a host of other measures.

There is very little chance of the bill going beyond the House.

But good show:

Well… not quite:

“It’s better not to have on high heels.” Riiiight, it was the shoes. Ok.

That statue just happened to be there:

Chuck Schumer took some light reading with him:

Eight minutes IS a long time:

Of course, putting on an African scarf and getting on your knees might be a white liberal elitist’s idea of showing “solidarity”, but to most, including black people it was just plain cringe:

“Don’t treat Africans like we’re children,” urged Author Obianuju Ekeocha, accusing Democrats of appropriating the garb as part of a desperate “show of non-racism.”

“These fabrics and these colorful things that we have within our culture and tradition, they all mean something to us. I know you look at us and you say, ‘Oh, Africans are so cute in all of your colorful dresses.’ Well, some of those dresses and patterns and colors and fabrics actually do mean something to us.” she added.

Imagine the pant-shitting that would unfold if Trump did this…

Others noted that the more discerning black Democrats chose not to partake in the charade.

The blacklash continued…

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

New York Times Columnist Demands White People Ditch Family Members Who Don't Support Black Lives Matter

New York Times Columnist Demands White People Ditch Family Members Who Don’t Support Black Lives Matter

U.S. News
Comments
As U.S. Cities Crumble, Demand For Rural And Suburban Properties Is Soaring

As U.S. Cities Crumble, Demand For Rural And Suburban Properties Is Soaring

U.S. News
Comments

Snohomish Police Chief Ousted For Defending Locals Who Protected Their City From Looters And Rioters

U.S. News
comments

Driver plows through BLM protesters in Indianapolis, then makes a run for it (VIDEOS)

U.S. News
comments

San Jose Mayor Rejects Defunding Police: Will Hurt People Most Affected by Racism

U.S. News
comments

Comments