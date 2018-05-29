BLACKLISTED: ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ Following Star’s Twitter Rant

ABC announced Tuesday it is canceling its most successful sitcom in years, Roseanne, following Twitter comments made by the show’s star.

The network reeled over a series of tweets released by Roseanne Barr Tuesday morning, commenting on among other things globalist kingpin George Soros and former Obama adviser Valerie Jarett.

The issue began Monday night as Roseanne tweeted that former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton had married Soros’ nephew, and dubbed her “Chelsea Soros Clinton.”

Chelsea Soros Clinton — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Clinton responded saying she is not married to Soros’ nephew.

Good morning Roseanne – my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros’s nephews are lovely people. I’m just not married to one. I am grateful for the important work @OpenSociety does in the world. Have a great day! https://t.co/mXokiTEwN7 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 29, 2018

Barr next stepped up the attack by correcting herself to say Clinton is married to a corrupt senator’s son.

CORRECTION: CHELSEA CLINTON IS NOT MARRIED TO A SOROS NEPHEW. HER HUSBAND IS THE SON OF A CORRUPT SENATOR, SO SORRY!: https://t.co/FuEVnmnxu4 — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

But the Trump-supporting sitcom star wasn’t done yet.

Barr continued slamming Soros, who has been frequently accused of using his various non-governmental organizations to sow chaos and discord in numerous countries in attempts to initiate governmental overthrows.

The seasoned actress next took aim at former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett, who she claimed looked like “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.”

After going on to defend her criticism of Islam, Barr realized she had stepped too far beyond the PC police line.

ISLAM is not a RACE, lefties. Islam includes EVERY RACE of people. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Later Tuesday, she deleted the tweets and apologized: “Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Several people on Twitter to her defense.

I never would have imagined Valerie Jarrett is 'black' without the help of online SJWs. pic.twitter.com/rWK65no201 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 29, 2018

I'm so old I remember when Bill Maher claimed President Trump's "mother had sex with an orangutan" and kept his job pic.twitter.com/WWQIFhZbnO — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 29, 2018

This is not racist. Neither is Roseanne. pic.twitter.com/fEsk98HFpB — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 29, 2018

Joy Reid gets a pass

Joy Behar gets a pass

Jimmy Kimmel gets a pass

Stephen Colbert gets a pass

George Soros gets a pass Roseanne? CANCELLED — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 29, 2018

Valerie Jarrett doesn't even look black, so stop calling Roseanne's tweets 'racist.' This is ridiculous. I'll have darker skin than Valerie in another week now that summer's here. pic.twitter.com/QUGOCKUd9m — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 29, 2018

Fox will agree a deal to run the next series of Roseanne within 3 months. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 29, 2018

But to the PC police, the damage had already been done.

With writer Wanda Sykes as well as other actors on the show disavowing the “racist” comments, ABC released a statement saying they were terminating the show, despite its record high ratings.

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least. — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) May 29, 2018

I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey in a press release.

As reported in March, Roseanne’s pro-Trump reboot shattered ratings expectations with over 18.2 million viewers tuning in to the show’s premiere.

Infowars has extended an invitation to Roseanne to discuss political correctness in the media industry.

Hi @therealroseanne, it’s time for you to strike back against these THOUGHT POLICE and really shake them up! You’ve been on the show before and it’s time for you to come back on! #Roseanne — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) May 29, 2018

