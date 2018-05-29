BLACKLISTED: ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ Following Star’s Twitter Rant

Image Credits: Wiki.

ABC announced Tuesday it is canceling its most successful sitcom in years, Roseanne, following Twitter comments made by the show’s star.

The network reeled over a series of tweets released by Roseanne Barr Tuesday morning, commenting on among other things globalist kingpin George Soros and former Obama adviser Valerie Jarett.

The issue began Monday night as Roseanne tweeted that former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton had married Soros’ nephew, and dubbed her “Chelsea Soros Clinton.”

Clinton responded saying she is not married to Soros’ nephew.

Barr next stepped up the attack by correcting herself to say Clinton is married to a corrupt senator’s son.

“CORRECTION: CHELSEA CLINTON IS NOT MARRIED TO A SOROS NEPHEW. HER HUSBAND IS THE SON OF A CORRUPT SENATOR, SO SORRY!:” Roseanne tweeted Tuesday.

But the Trump-supporting sitcom star wasn’t done yet.

Barr continued slamming Soros, who has been frequently accused of using his various non-governmental organizations to sow chaos and discord in numerous countries in attempts to initiate governmental overthrows.

The seasoned actress next took aim at former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett, who she claimed looked like “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.”

After going on to defend her criticism of Islam, Barr realized she had stepped too far beyond the PC police line.

Later Tuesday, she deleted the tweets and apologized: “Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

Several people on Twitter to her defense.

But to the PC police, the damage had already been done.

With writer Wanda Sykes as well as other actors on the show disavowing the “racist” comments, ABC released a statement saying they were terminating the show, despite its record high ratings.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” said ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey in a press release.

As reported in March, Roseanne’s pro-Trump reboot shattered ratings expectations with over 18.2 million viewers tuning in to the show’s premiere.

Infowars has extended an invitation to Roseanne to discuss political correctness in the media industry.

