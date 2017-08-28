Blasphemy laws on the books in one-third of nations: study

Image Credits: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Laws prohibiting blasphemy are “astonishingly widespread” worldwide, with many laying down disproportionate punishments ranging from prison sentences to lashings or the death penalty, the lead author of a report on blasphemy said.

Iran, Pakistan, and Yemen score worst, topping a list of 71 countries with laws criminalizing views deemed blasphemous, found in all regions, according to a comprehensive report issued this month by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.

The bipartisan U.S. federal commission called for repeal of blasphemy statutes, saying they invited abuse and failed to protect freedoms of religion and expression.

Read more


Related Articles

Uber Selects Iranian Anti-Trumper as Next CEO

Uber Selects Iranian Anti-Trumper as Next CEO

Globalism
Comments
The Nazis Were Actually Leftists

The Nazis Were Actually Leftists

Globalism
Comments

Senile Democrat Elites Pushing Country Towards Civil War

Globalism
Comments

Donald Trump Is Being Sabotaged By Globalist Generals

Globalism
Comments

Study: Hunger, Not Crime, is Driving Central Americans to US Border

Globalism
Comments

Comments