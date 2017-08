Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

An Afghan hospital official says an explosion inside a minority Shiite mosque in western Herat, on the border with Iran, has killed at least 20 people. At least 20 people were killed on Tuesday as a result of a bomb explosion in Afghanistan’s provincial capital of Herat, Tolo News television reported.

According the report, the blast took place in a Shiite mosque in the west of the city.

No further details have been provided by the outlet so far.