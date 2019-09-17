Blast Near US Embassy in Kabul After Attack on Afghan Presidential Campaign Rally

Shortly after President Ashraf Ghani’s election rally was targeted in a deadly bomb attack, another blast rocked the heavily-guarded center of Kabul, where the US Embassy and government buildings are located. 22 have been killed.

The attack hit near the Massoud Square in Kabul, close to the US Embassy premises, TOLO reported uploading footage that purportedly showed the aftermath of the explosion. The media outlet also referred to the Interior Ministry that said the Defense Ministry building was also hit in what they called “a suicide blast.”

BREAKING: blast close to Massoud Square and US Embassy in Macroryan 2 area in city of #Kabul. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/rCVeUpC5FH — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) September 17, 2019

22 people were killed and 38 injured in the Kabul blast, according to the Interior Ministry spokesman. Later, a Taliban spokesperson claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing which appears to be a second high-profile attack on Afghan government in just one day.

Earlier on Tuesday, an explosive device purportedly attached to a motorbike hit a campaign rally attended by President Ashraf Ghani. He was unhurt in the powerful blast that killed 26 and injured 42 people.



