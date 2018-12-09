BlazeTV Breaks Off Relationship With Gavin McInnes

Far-right activist and Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes is no longer working with BlazeTV after less than a week with the conservative network.

The company announced Saturday in a tweet that McInnes was no longer with the company, but added that it would not comment on personnel matters. McInnes has been at the center of controversy for weeks over his role in the right-wing organization known as the Proud Boys, which was accused of assaulting left-leaning protesters in New York City.

“Blaze Media no longer has a relationship with Gavin McInnes, and per company policy, cannot comment on personnel matters,” the company tweeted.

McInnes’s relationship with Blaze Media began on Monday, when he joined BlazeTV to host “Get Off My Lawn,” a show similar to his podcast of the same name.

