'Blexit': Kanye West Designed T-Shirts Urging Blacks To Leave Dem Party

Kanye West has reportedly designed T-shirts urging black people to leave the Democratic Party in a “Blexit.”

The shirts first appeared at Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) Young Black Leadership Summit Saturday in Washington, according to The New York Post’s Page Six. They advocate for a black exit or “Blexit” from the party.

“Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” TPUSA’s communications director, Candace Owens told Page Six.

