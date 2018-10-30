'Blexit' Movement Is Here: Watch Black Americans Leave The Democrat Plantation

Image Credits: @michaelmckneely/Twitter.

The “Blexit,” or “Black Exit” of the Democrat Party movement has taken root and the Democrats are panicking, calling it a white supremacist campaign.

Despite rapper Kanye West’s distancing from its new fashion logo, the Blexit movement, spearheaded by Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens as a follow-up to the #WalkAway movement, has inspired black Americans from across the country to talk about why they left the Democrat Party.

Several videos have already gone viral.

In one video, former Democrat Craig Hill explains how he initially stumped for Obama, but eventually walked away after witnessing Obama’s globalist and anti-American behavior.

In another video, one man explains how the “Blexit” movement will actually bring more prosperity for every American regardless of skin color.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Internet Censorship Is About Next Week's Election

Internet Censorship Is About Next Week’s Election

U.S. News
Comments
Black Man Charges At Reporter In DC For Covering Kanye West

Black Man Charges At Reporter In DC For Covering Kanye West

U.S. News
Comments

Leftist Plan To Purge Conservatives From Society Leaked

U.S. News
comments

Trump Slams ‘Sick’ CNN Guest Who Said He Has ‘Radicalized More People Than ISIS’

U.S. News
comments

Trump to terminate birthright citizenship

U.S. News
comments

Comments