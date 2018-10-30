'Blexit' Movement Is Here: Watch Black Americans Leave The Democrat Plantation

The “Blexit,” or “Black Exit” of the Democrat Party movement has taken root and the Democrats are panicking, calling it a white supremacist campaign.
Despite rapper Kanye West’s distancing from its new fashion logo, the Blexit movement, spearheaded by Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens as a follow-up to the #WalkAway movement, has inspired black Americans from across the country to talk about why they left the Democrat Party.
Several videos have already gone viral.
In one video, former Democrat Craig Hill explains how he initially stumped for Obama, but eventually walked away after witnessing Obama’s globalist and anti-American behavior.
ARE YOU DOWN WITH #BLEXIT ? #WALKAWAY #Americans #WalkAway #VoteRedToSaveAmerica #VoteDemsOut #Blacks4Trump #ILoveCandaceOwens & how she thinks! pic.twitter.com/WezY6777FR
— CoachHill❌#iVotedRedToSaveAmerica #www.Blexit.com (@CraigHill2017) October 30, 2018
In another video, one man explains how the “Blexit” movement will actually bring more prosperity for every American regardless of skin color.
It’s time has come @RealCandaceO @VGregor25464460 #BLEXITVIDEO #blexit pic.twitter.com/eF0g1zLWNT
— IA C Coggins (@ls_cc_askme) October 30, 2018
The #BLEXIT movement has gone much more viral than we could have ever hoped or prayed.
Please tag me in your #BLEXITVIDEO so I can add them to our website! https://t.co/ByEoMNA59T pic.twitter.com/0hr5AhwuNw
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 30, 2018
#BLEXITVIDEO #BLEXIT #MAGA #WalkAway #whyaremyeyesclosed #christfirst pic.twitter.com/8fIBDtW9Wn
— Kwuam Adams (@KwuamAdams) October 30, 2018
#BLEXITVIDEO pic.twitter.com/YoZXzhIQxZ
— Errol Archibald (@ArchibaldErrol) October 30, 2018
@RealCandaceO #blexitvideo pic.twitter.com/71aOpyKEwS
— Greg Stevens (@Arcticwolff) October 30, 2018