'Blexit' Movement Is Here: Watch Black Americans Leave The Democrat Plantation

The “Blexit,” or “Black Exit” of the Democrat Party movement has taken root and the Democrats are panicking, calling it a white supremacist campaign.

Despite rapper Kanye West’s distancing from its new fashion logo, the Blexit movement, spearheaded by Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens as a follow-up to the #WalkAway movement, has inspired black Americans from across the country to talk about why they left the Democrat Party.

Several videos have already gone viral.

In one video, former Democrat Craig Hill explains how he initially stumped for Obama, but eventually walked away after witnessing Obama’s globalist and anti-American behavior.

In another video, one man explains how the “Blexit” movement will actually bring more prosperity for every American regardless of skin color.