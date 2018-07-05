"Blind" Robot Advances Up Stairs, Over Debris

Image Credits: YouTube Screenshot.

MIT’s Cheetah 3 robot can now leap and gallop across rough terrain, climb a staircase littered with debris, and quickly recover its balance when suddenly yanked or shoved, all while essentially blind.

The 90-pound mechanical beast—about the size of a full-grown Labrador—is intentionally designed to do all this without relying on cameras or any external environmental sensors. Instead, it nimbly “feels” its way through its surroundings in a way that engineers describe as “blind locomotion,” much like making one’s way across a pitch-black room.

“There are many unexpected behaviors the robot should be able to handle without relying too much on vision,” says the robot’s designer, Sangbae Kim, associate professor of mechanical engineering at MIT. “Vision can be noisy, slightly inaccurate, and sometimes not available, and if you rely too much on vision, your robot has to be very accurate in position and eventually will be slow. So we want the robot to rely more on tactile information. That way, it can handle unexpected obstacles while moving fast.”

Read more


Related Articles

Siri Interrupts UK Defense Minister's Speech

Siri Interrupts UK Defense Minister’s Speech

Science & Tech
Comments
Over 250 Declassified Nuke Test Videos Released Online

Over 250 Declassified Nuke Test Videos Released Online

Science & Tech
Comments

Facebook Algorithm Flags The Declaration Of Independence As “Hate Speech”

Science & Tech
Comments

Einstein’s Gravity Theory Holds in Extreme Conditions

Science & Tech
Comments

NASA Mars Rover Silent Beneath Raging Dust Storm

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments