Blitzer: Revoking Clapper Security Clearance Is A ‘National Security Threat’

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer contended Monday night that if President Trump revokes the clearance of CNN national security analyst James Clapper it would constitute a “potential national security threat.” 

Blitzer made the comments in the wake of the announcement by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders that Trump views Clapper, as well as former CIA Director John Brennan, ex-FBI Director James Comey, former NSA Director Michael Hayden, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as abusing their positions by taking jobs with the media.

Sanders contended that the former Obama officials, intrinsically linked to the ‘deep state’ which Trump frequently refers to, have “politicized the process” by taking jobs at MSNBC and CNN.

Blitzer made the comments after his panel argued that revoking security clearance from the former officials would amount to restricting their ‘free speech’.

The entire debate was based around charging that President Trump is attempting to silence his critics, when in reality, these former officials are using their clearance to provide the media and anyone else who pays them with sensitive inside information.

“It’s pretty obvious, Wolf, what the reason, you know, why we were singled out for this contemplated action is because of, you know, the criticism that we have expressed about and reservations we expressed about the President.” Clapper claimed, calling the threat “pretty chilling”.

Blitzer suggested that “it’s very, very common for current officials to speak with their predecessors” and therefore revoking security access would impede that process.

“If you remove security clearances from a James Clapper, for example, spent 32 years a an intelligence official, worked his way up to a our-star general in the military, you say, ‘You know what, we’re not going to bother talking to that person any more,’ – that’s a potential national security threat.” Blitzer later posited.

It seems that the idea of revoking security clearance came directly from Senator Rand Paul who advised Trump to take such action following the sensationalization of Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. john Brennan and others called Trump’s actions at the meeting treasonous.

It appears that both Comey and McCabe have already had their clearances revoked after Trump fired them from the FBI, and Hayden has declared that such a move would not affect him at all.

However, this has not stopped Trump’s enemies from once again attempting to whip up a frenzy:

In addition to CNN, the other news networks claimed that revoking security access “could be seen as an act of political retaliation by the President against his critics.”


