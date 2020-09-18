BLM Activist Accuses CVS Employee Who Reported Shoplifters to Police of Trying to Get Black People Killed

A video clip out of DC shows Black Lives Matter activist Charity Sadé accusing a CVS employee of putting black people at risk of being killed because he called the police on two shoplifters.

“May I ask why you called the police on those two men?” Sadé asks the employee.

The employee, who is a store manager, explains that CVS policy dictates if the shoplifters leave the store with merchandise, they can get the police involved.

“I did not actually elect to press charges, I just said I want them to know they can’t come in here anymore because they shoplifted,” he explains.

Sadé then claims that the employee was putting the lives of the shoplifters in danger by calling the police in response to an act of criminal behavior, telling him, “They could have lost their lives.”

“I don’t work for you, I follow my company’s policies not your policies,” the staffer responds.

Video recorded by Charity Sadé (@charindc), a BLM activist in DC, shows her confronting & recording a CVS pharmacy staff person who called police on thieves. She accuses the employee of endangering the lives of black people. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/6YiHR7XFTa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 18, 2020

Sadé then accuses him of being prepared to risk someone’s life for a $30,000 a year job.

“There was no risk in my opinion, thank you, have a great night,” he responds.

The BLM activist then demands to get the store manager’s name so she can obviously try to whip up a social media mob against him later.

“I’m not gonna tell you my name when you’re sitting here videotaping so you can try to elicit some sort of violence against me, it’s not gonna happen,” says the manager.

“You just elicited violence against two black men by calling the police on them,” Sadé complains.

The manager tells her that the shoplifters got to walk away without being arrested despite one of them having a warrant out on him.

“You work with black folks, just remember that,” says Sadé.

After the clip went viral on Twitter, Sadé put her account on lockdown.

And once again, the question remains, why does Black Lives Matter only care about black criminals?

Believe them at their word. https://t.co/QS3nDenmtx — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 18, 2020

