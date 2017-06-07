BLM Activist Unleashes Racist Tirade on Tucker: 'Boo-Hoo White People’

Tucker Carlson recently invited political activist and Black Lives Matter supporter Lisa Durden onto his program to explain why a BLM Memorial Day event in New York City was for “blacks only”.

To start the interview Tucker said, “I was confused by this, I thought the whole point of Black Lives matter was to speak out against singling people out on the basis of their race and punishing them for that.”

Durden sarcastically replied, “Boo-hoo, you white people are angry because you couldn’t use your ‘white privilege’ card to get invited to the Black Lives Matter’s all-black Memorial Day celebration. Wow!”

During her outburst Tucker tried to calm Durden without any success and the show’s producers were forced to cut her mic in order to give Carlson an opportunity to continue on with his next question.

“If you don’t like people excluding others on the basis of their race… then why are you doing it and why are you defending it now?” he asked.

The seemingly simple question triggered Durden to once again go on a tirade of liberal, race-based talking points from the “all white Oscars” to the T.V. show “The Bachelorette” being racist for not airing a “Black Bachelorette” version.

Trying to get to the bottom of the issue at hand Tucker asked, “Do you think it’s racist to exclude people based on their skin color?”

Instead of giving a yes or no answer she continued with her off the wall tangents, forcing Tucker to interrupt, “You’re demented actually. You’re sick and what you’re saying is disgusting.”

Durden’s response was to blame “a racist society like America” as she continued resorting to identity politics in an attempt to divert from Tucker’s questions.