BLM/Antifa Mob Blocks Traffic, Threatens Police After Louisville Cops Not Charged For Breonna Taylor Death

Black Lives Matter protesters began mobilizing in the streets after a Louisville police officer was indicted Wednesday for the raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor in March.

The protesters were gathered in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, to await a grand jury’s verdict of Sgt. Brett Hankison, who was indicted on endangerment charges in the police raid but not charged for any crimes related to Taylor’s death.

The BLM supporters, confused and angry over the mixed verdict, then began to mobilize demonstrations in the streets.

Lot of anger here right now. A march has begun. pic.twitter.com/oYNdZlkKOF — Hayes Gardner (@HayesGardner) September 23, 2020

“We didn’t get it, burn it down!” The crowd continues to grow out here in Louisville this afternoon #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/m4nHrbPvJC — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

People from the crowd shout at those standing outside their homes but not actively participating in the march. “Get out y’all motherfuckin’ houses, this shit ain’t for spectating, this shit ain’t for show!” One woman says. pic.twitter.com/Yxvb8sZdEX — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

Violence and destruction of property was already captured on video shortly after the march began.

A man just nearly pulled his gun in reaction. Crowd had to stop him. Louisville is on edge pic.twitter.com/R0WxTQQ8EO — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Protesters approached police at Broadway and Fourth, yelling at the officers. The march is now continuing. #Louisville pic.twitter.com/z9bfaDdGPP — Hayes Gardner (@HayesGardner) September 23, 2020

Protesters storm a restaurant and begin throwing tables and chairs on the outdoor patio #Louisville #LouisvilleProtest #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/yYukW8b3FG — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Once a sizable mob had gathered BLM protesters began to block traffic in the area.

As the BLM crowd chanted, “If we didn’t get it, burn it down!” they have marched outside the barricaded zone in Louisville and have shut down traffic in an intersection. pic.twitter.com/cIUtveA7xV — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

Tense here as police block the crowd. People are calling for the march to continue and to head towards the highway pic.twitter.com/D6ntTPa76i — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

The crowd just exited the blocked off potion of downtown and have taken over an intersection. Cars are being told to turn around. The charges are a Class D felony in KY. 1-5 year sentence max, I’m told by a lawyer: pic.twitter.com/uW111HaKH6 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

A U-Haul truck was seen arriving full of makeshift shields and signs that read “Abolish the Police.”

While the BLM crowd was marching in Louisville, a U Haul truck pulled up with shields and supplies for the group to use. pic.twitter.com/VestCPdyTk — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

Savages in Louisville had truckloads of makeshift riot shields ready to deploy. But FBI Director Chris Wray wants you to believe this is merely a disorganized ideology. pic.twitter.com/T9tR2ER6Fo — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 23, 2020

Protesters have organized a full front line now as they move through the streets #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/WHmiwVM2DU — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

More of the Uhaul riot shield transport. May be more efficient than the Black Lives Matter Snack Van, higher capacity & fewer windows at risk of being smashed #Louisville #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/3RX8PNDy1b — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

The BLM and Antifa types were seen threatening police officers monitoring the demonstrations.

Tense scene as the BLM crowd marched though the streets while passing by Louisville police cars and officers. pic.twitter.com/tPyvxsJsKt — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

The large crowd — I’d estimate several hundred — are resting at an intersection. They’re regrouping and getting organized. Shields to the front, as we’ve seen before: pic.twitter.com/QX1khyLLnj — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

More tense moments as police are out all over this road — they’re allowing the crowd to pass. Some people stop and taunt an officer who is inside the vehicle: pic.twitter.com/Od1o4037S9 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

One BLM/Antifa militant shouted, “All ya’ll get ready to fucking die!”

One person shouted at Louisville police, “All y’all get ready to fucking die!” pic.twitter.com/dTHVDeKjCT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

Despite the fact Hankison was charged, the far-left is still angry and threatening police, signaling that they won’t stop demonstrating/looting/rioting until all police in the country are abolished or defunded.

They’ve even attacked Kentucky Senator Rand Paul (R) despite the fact he authored the “Justice For Breonna Taylor Act”, which prohibits no-knock warrants by law enforcement.

Alex Jones showcases top Democrats calling for their supporters to attack conservatives, as Rand Paul is attacked on the street for not saying Breonna Taylor's name after he wrote the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act.

