BLM/Antifa Mob Blocks Traffic, Threatens Police After Louisville Cops Not Charged For Breonna Taylor Death

Image Credits: @ShelbyTalcott/Twitter.

Black Lives Matter protesters began mobilizing in the streets after a Louisville police officer was indicted Wednesday for the raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor in March.

The protesters were gathered in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, to await a grand jury’s verdict of Sgt. Brett Hankison, who was indicted on endangerment charges in the police raid but not charged for any crimes related to Taylor’s death.

The BLM supporters, confused and angry over the mixed verdict, then began to mobilize demonstrations in the streets.

Violence and destruction of property was already captured on video shortly after the march began.

Once a sizable mob had gathered BLM protesters began to block traffic in the area.

A U-Haul truck was seen arriving full of makeshift shields and signs that read “Abolish the Police.”

The BLM and Antifa types were seen threatening police officers monitoring the demonstrations.

One BLM/Antifa militant shouted, “All ya’ll get ready to fucking die!”

Despite the fact Hankison was charged, the far-left is still angry and threatening police, signaling that they won’t stop demonstrating/looting/rioting until all police in the country are abolished or defunded.

They’ve even attacked Kentucky Senator Rand Paul (R) despite the fact he authored the “Justice For Breonna Taylor Act”, which prohibits no-knock warrants by law enforcement.

Twitter: 

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/WhiteIsTheFury/posts

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Alex Jones showcases top Democrats calling for their supporters to attack conservatives, as Rand Paul is attacked on the street for not saying Breonna Taylor’s name after he wrote the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Joe Biden Snaps When Asked About Hunter Biden Conflict of Interest in Ukraine

Joe Biden Snaps When Asked About Hunter Biden Conflict of Interest in Ukraine

U.S. News
Comments
UK: Man Arrested For Not Wearing Mask Asks Cops Where They Were During BLM Riots

UK: Man Arrested For Not Wearing Mask Asks Cops Where They Were During BLM Riots

U.S. News
Comments

Target Stores Boarded Up in Preparation For Potential Breonna Taylor Riots

U.S. News
comments

Candace Owens Says Leftist Amazon Workers Are Intentionally Damaging Her Books Before Shipping To Buyers

U.S. News
comments

‘Your Civil Rights Mean Nothing But The Criminal Has Total Autonomy’: Read LMPD Sgt. Jon Mattingly’s Viral Email to Police

U.S. News
comments

Comments