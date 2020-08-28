BLM Assault #WalkAway Founder Brandon Straka, Call Him "F*ggot"

After Thursday’s RNC finale, hoards of BLM, Antifa and other left-wing protesters harassed and attacked Trump supporters in the streets.

Of the many assaults caught on camera, one included #WalkAway founder Brandon Straka and his friends being attacked by a group of BLM “protesters.”

As soon as the camera starts rolling a woman is seen throwing a cup at Brandon as another person calls his friend a “f*ggot.”

Straka explained, “We’re literally walking down the sidewalk. We were walking down the street minding our own business, and you just physically assaulted us.”

“He’s a Donald Trump supporter,” one of the assailants shouted out in defense of the unprovoked attack.

Next, one of the women rushed towards the men and knocked the phone out of Straka’s hands.

Considering the fact that Straka is in fact a homosexual, did these far-left BLM supporters commit a hate crime?

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and his wife were also attacked by the violent mob outside the RNC Thursday night.

Watch below:

An elderly couple leaving the convention was attacked by the unruly group.

The BLM supporters shoved, punched, threw liquids on and shoved the man to the ground as he tried to walk down the street.

In another video, BLM thugs harassed a couple as they tried to walk to and enter their hotel, one woman screaming at the top of her lungs in a psychotic fit.

Police had to protect a man from the mob as they insulted him and pinned him against a fence.

Congressman Brian Mast (R-FL) was accosted by a group as well.

Another pair of RNC attendees were followed and insulted as they tried to enter their hotel.

In the video below, the group once again follows and screams at elderly people attempting to exit the convention.

