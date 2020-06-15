BLM-Branded ‘Kill a White on Sight’ Posters Found in Scotland

Image Credits: Twitter Screenshot.

Black Lives Matter branded posters bearing slogans like “KILL A WHITE ON SIGHT” and graffiti saying “HANG THE WHITE MAN” have been discovered in Scotland.

The racist posters were found plastered on a pavilion in Baxter Park in Dundee by a dogwalker, who said there “has been a lot of signs [in the area recently] but nothing this bad”.

Images of the posters shared on social media and elsewhere show they bore the slogans “KILL A WHITE ON SIGHT / THEIR SILENCE IS VIOLENCE”, “IF THEY DON’T STOP. KILL A COP / ALL WHITE POLICE ARE GUILTY”, “ALL WHITE MP’S [sic] SHOULD HANG FROM TREES / WHITE GUILT IS PLAIN TO SEE”, and “IT’S YOUR TURN TO SERVE / TO BE WHITE IS TO BE GUILTY PERIOD.

All signed off with “#BLACKLIVESMATTER / #ANTIFA / #BLM SCOTLAND / #AVENGE SLAVERY”.

