BLM Co-Sponsors Anti-Cop MLK March To 'Eliminate' Capitalism

The California Endowment — a private health foundation with $3.3 billion in assets — has teamed up with the Sacramento chapter of Black Lives Matter and other anti-police activist groups, co-sponsoring a march next Monday to “commemorate the radical sentiment of Martin Luther King, Jr.” and “eliminate” capitalism.

Advertisements for the third annual “Reclaim MLK March” feature a mugshot of Dr. King taken after a 1963 arrest in Birmingham, Alabama, for leading a nonviolent demonstration. It reads: “Join us to march to eliminate racism and white supremacy, capitalism, patriarchy, heteronormativity, homelessness, poverty, fascism.”

THIS IS NOT THE DREAM March with BLM Sac on 1.15. We don’t have cops on our board. We don’t march with @SacPolice. We don’t let @sacsheriff murder our brothers and torture our community with Jr.s name in their mouth. #ReclaimMLK #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/2HE5M40wFt pic.twitter.com/lMlt0HzBxq — BlackLivesMatter Sac (@BLMSacramento) January 5, 2018

The event is billed as a non-corporate alternative to another march taking place in Sacramento on the same morning, deemed to be too cop-friendly by many of the groups allied with Reclaim MLK, which is organized by local Black Lives Matter activists.

