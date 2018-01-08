BLM Co-Sponsors Anti-Cop MLK March To 'Eliminate' Capitalism

The California Endowment — a private health foundation with $3.3 billion in assets — has teamed up with the Sacramento chapter of Black Lives Matter and other anti-police activist groups, co-sponsoring a march next Monday to “commemorate the radical sentiment of Martin Luther King, Jr.” and “eliminate” capitalism.

Advertisements for the third annual “Reclaim MLK March” feature a mugshot of Dr. King taken after a 1963 arrest in Birmingham, Alabama, for leading a nonviolent demonstration. It reads: “Join us to march to eliminate racism and white supremacy, capitalism, patriarchy, heteronormativity, homelessness, poverty, fascism.”

The event is billed as a non-corporate alternative to another march taking place in Sacramento on the same morning, deemed to be too cop-friendly by many of the groups allied with Reclaim MLK, which is organized by local Black Lives Matter activists.

