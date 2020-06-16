BLM Is A Political Party for A Globalist System to Destroy America

Image Credits: EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI / Contributor / Getty.

Alex Jones breaks down the globalist agenda to destroy America. Cloaked by a supposed movement for racial equality and playing on people’s guilt to submit to an unelected power, the elite are making their final move.

In another segment, Alex Jones breaks down the origin of the term ‘Quisling’ and how it came to represent the current elites attempting to sell out their countries and people to a globalist-engineered collapse.

