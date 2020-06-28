BLM Militants Storm DC Target Store, Threaten to Shut Down Business If Demands Not Met

Image Credits: @livesmattershow/Twitter.

A group of militant Black Lives Matter activists stormed a Target store in Washington D.C. over the weekend, threatening to shut down their business if they didn’t meet BLM’s ridiculous demands.

One of the domestic terrorists declared that until the store “stops calling the police” on black people, they will shut down the store for good.

“All black people, living around this neighborhood, living around in this neighborhood, because you prioritize money over people, so until you stop calling the police, we continue to shut your business down,” he said through a megaphone.

They continued marching through the store in Columbia Heights demanding Target stops calling the police on black people…or else face their wrath.

The group appeared to be following the example of BLM leader Hawk Newsome, who issued a terror threat Wednesday on Fox, warning that if the group didn’t get what they want, they would destroy society.

“If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it…I could be speaking figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.” said Newsome.

Watch the full incident below:

Founding member of the original Black Panther Party Larry Pinkney joins The Alex Jones Show to destroy BLM and Antifa.

Our powerful B vitamin formula, Ultra 12, is now back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

'Praying For Our City': Gunman Opens Fire On Protesters At Louisville Park

‘Praying For Our City’: Gunman Opens Fire On Protesters At Louisville Park

U.S. News
Comments
Sacha Baron Cohen Caught on Video Staging Antisemitic Stunt To Smear Trump Supporters

Sacha Baron Cohen Caught on Video Staging Antisemitic Stunt To Smear Trump Supporters

U.S. News
Comments

WaPo Corrects Trump on Most ‘Dangerous’ Cities — Says Not All, But 17 OUT OF 20 Run By Democrats

U.S. News
comments

Donald Trump Seeks Information on Violent Mob via Twitter

U.S. News
comments

Princeton Removes Woodrow Wilson’s Name from Public Policy School Due to ‘Racist Thinking’

U.S. News
comments

Comments