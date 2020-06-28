BLM Militants Storm DC Target Store, Threaten to Shut Down Business If Demands Not Met

A group of militant Black Lives Matter activists stormed a Target store in Washington D.C. over the weekend, threatening to shut down their business if they didn’t meet BLM’s ridiculous demands.

One of the domestic terrorists declared that until the store “stops calling the police” on black people, they will shut down the store for good.

“All black people, living around this neighborhood, living around in this neighborhood, because you prioritize money over people, so until you stop calling the police, we continue to shut your business down,” he said through a megaphone.

BLM to @Target “we will shut your buisness down” pic.twitter.com/jwP9jW5EjF — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) June 28, 2020

They continued marching through the store in Columbia Heights demanding Target stops calling the police on black people…or else face their wrath.

Tonight #BlackLivesMatter protesters marched about ten miles. In the Columbia Heights neighborhood, the group marched into Target and demanded that the store "stop calling the police on black people." An employee tried to shut the entrance, but the group managed to hold it open. pic.twitter.com/2x5CMNHlMN — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 28, 2020

The group appeared to be following the example of BLM leader Hawk Newsome, who issued a terror threat Wednesday on Fox, warning that if the group didn’t get what they want, they would destroy society.

“If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it…I could be speaking figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation.” said Newsome.

"Until you stop calling the police, we'll continue to shut your business down," they chanted before marching away. pic.twitter.com/tLIdwFKeaL — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 28, 2020

Watch the full incident below:



Founding member of the original Black Panther Party Larry Pinkney joins The Alex Jones Show to destroy BLM and Antifa.

