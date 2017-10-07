BLM Receives Backlash For Shutting Down ACLU Free Speech Event

A campus Black Lives Matter protest against an American Civil Liberties Union speaker has provoked an internal debate over free speech on the Left.

Students shouted down an ACLU leader visiting the College of William and Mary in Virginia last week, preventing a discussion about free speech by chanting “liberalism is white supremacy” and “ACLU, you protect Hitler too!” for a full hour.

Outrage spread as video of the college Black Lives Matter chapter’s disruption circulated among shocked scholars, progressive leaders, and alumni.

