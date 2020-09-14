BLM Riot And Loot in Lancaster After Man Shot While Charging Cop With A Knife; Had Prior Charges For Stabbing 4 Others

Black Lives Matter mobs rioted and looted in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Sunday night after a non-white suspect was shot and killed while charging a police officer with a knife.

Lancaster Police on Sunday night rushed out video of the shooting to try and quell the BLM mob:

From Lancaster Police:

On September 13, 2020, at approximately 4:13 PM, Lancaster County-Wide Communications received a 911 call for a domestic in the 300 block of Laurel Street in Lancaster City. The caller related that her brother was reportedly becoming aggressive with his mother and was attempting to break into her house. Several officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the call and the first officer arrived at 4:24 pm. The first officer on the scene walked to the front of the residence and made contact with a woman, who was identified as a family member. A male subject then exited the front door of the residence and began chasing the officer. Preliminary information and body worn camera footage indicates that the male subject had a knife in his right hand as he was chasing the officer. The officer fired several shots from his firearm, striking the subject. The subject, identified as 27 year old Lancaster man, did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was the only police officer on the scene at the time of the shooting and his body worn camera was activated and recorded the encounter. Additional officers arrived a short time later. The following footage was recorded on the officer’s body worn camera. The images contained in this video are graphic and may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

The assailant, Ricardo Munoz, was charged in 2019 for stabbing four people — including a juvenile.

From Penn Live, March 2019, “Man stabbed 4 people, including teen, after fight: Police”:

Four people had to be taken to the hospital Monday night after police say they were stabbed following a physical altercation. One of those victims is a juvenile male, who police say remains in serious condition. Ricardo Miguel Munoz, 25, faces four counts of aggravated assault stemming from the incident. […] officers arrived to find Munoz standing on the sidewalk with a knife. When he saw officers, Munoz then held the knife to his own throat, police said. Officers told Munoz to drop the knife, but police said he he did not comply. Munoz then tried to climb over a handrail toward the front of a residence, police said. An officer had to use a Taser to subdue him, and he was taken into custody. […] Police also said officers found a 16-year-old male to the rear of the property with “multiple injuries” as a result of a stabbing, police said. Police reported the following injuries: – The juvenile male had stab wounds to his face, right thigh, left ankle, and the right side of his torso. He is in the hospital in serious, but stable condition. – A 22-year-old woman suffered a slash injury to one of her hands. She was treated at the hospital and released. – A 26-year-old man suffered a slash wound to his head. He was treated at the hospital and released. – Another 26-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his left arm. He was treated at the hospital and released.

What happened with his charges is not yet clear.

Regardless, just as with nearly all of BLM’s heroes, you can tell he’s a real pillar of the community.

Riots broke out after word spread that an “unarmed,” “autistic,” “black” man or an “autistic 14-year-old child” was shot and killed by police.

LANCASTER: BLM riots kick off in Lancaster, PA after an officer involved shooting of a man armed with a knife pic.twitter.com/iGX1D03hiN — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020

PENNSYLVANIA: Rioters have begun to throw bricks breaking windows of the police station pic.twitter.com/8zS0aoWn39 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 14, 2020

“Time to strap up.” pic.twitter.com/gmFrecicFR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 14, 2020

Black Lives Matter instigator in Lancaster demands that journalists and documentarians stop filming their criminal activity. pic.twitter.com/rCNw1IKnMx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 14, 2020



“White allies” were used as human shields for the mob:

Organizers are putting white allies in front telling them they are the front line defending POC. pic.twitter.com/L4kEziQPyG — Lancaster Patriot (@thelancpatriot) September 14, 2020

Black Lives Matter organizers in Lancaster command white allies in the front lines to get on their knees. pic.twitter.com/xvixE7mWFs — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 14, 2020

Black Lives Matter activist in Lancaster urges other protesters to shoot the police. pic.twitter.com/3kRLUIISCO — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 14, 2020



Police got the real story out extremely fast but the BLM mobs appear to have only grown.

Lancaster PA protesters looking sharp. pic.twitter.com/d56M7Wc5If — Lancaster Patriot (@thelancpatriot) September 14, 2020

PENNSYLVANIA: After the first round of tear gas deployed, protesters then regrouped on the police station ramp for another around Police then open up the 2nd round of tear gas pic.twitter.com/kpPr9MXZqu — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 14, 2020

PENNSYLVANIA: Rioter gets shot in his testicles by a rubber bullet pic.twitter.com/i1BFojeIe7 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 14, 2020



Looting broke out:

BREAKING: looting has started in Lancaster at Villa athletic store approximately 1 hour 50 minutes ago according to the shop owner Groups of rioters are roaming the city breaking windows and stealing merchandise It was too dangerous to follow them since there are no police pic.twitter.com/FQIH57hccy — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020

More broken windows pic.twitter.com/jMc28RbeLg — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020



Police moved aggressively to make arrests:

BREAKING: cops are driving around, jumping out, running full speed at rioters and arresting them using marked vans Here 4 people were arrested The cops said they were targeting specific individuals who they ID’d committed crimes throughout the night Video below shows more pic.twitter.com/2IgUtMUZEA — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020

BLM and black bloc rioters in Lancaster, Pa. start a street fire after spending hours attacking cops and the police station with projectiles. They rioted because a cop killed a Latino man who charged at him with a knife. Video by @livesmattershow: pic.twitter.com/4V3AjrMSWp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 14, 2020



Any excuse to riot and loot will do.

Not even Lancaster, Pennsylvania is safe.

