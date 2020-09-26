BLM Firebombed Business After Owner Stood Up To Them

Image Credits: @VenturaReport/Twitter.

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters were filmed confronting a Louisville storeowner demanded his allegiance to the BLM movement during the ongoing Breonna Taylor protests.

Footage shows Louisville business owner Fadi Faouri posted outside protecting his establishment armed with a rifle when a gang of BLM protesters surrounded him and began hounding him about race.

“Are you trying to intimidate me? I’m not playing that game,” Faouri told the group, explaining that he was only trying to protect his business.

“If you’re a good person I will care about you, if you’re a bad person…,” he said before shrugging.

The mob then grilled him about Breonna Taylor’s death.

“That’s not my fucking business!” Faouri replied.

“It should be your business because all lives matter right?” the woman said. “You can say that, but it’s the color black that is the issue.”

“You have an issue with that, I don’t have an issue,” Faouri replied. “I don’t care, white or black bullshit, I see you as a human being, that’s all that I care about.”

According The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura, a building leased by Faouri was then firebombed on Friday night following the confrontation.

The riots had extended to its third night following the indictment of a Louisville police officer over the death of Breonna Taylor, although he wasn’t charged directly for her death.

An hour before Attorney General Daniel Cameron was expected to announce whether charges would be filed against the Louisville Police Officers responsible for killing Breonna Taylor Louisville Kentucky Mayor issued a preemptive state of emergency.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Gayle King Calls Out Pelosi's 'Insulting' Rhetoric After Speaker Slammed Trump's 'Henchmen'

Gayle King Calls Out Pelosi’s ‘Insulting’ Rhetoric After Speaker Slammed Trump’s ‘Henchmen’

U.S. News
Comments
Louisville BLM Protester Only Charged with Assault & Wanton Endangerment For Shooting Line of Police Officers, Injuring Two

Louisville BLM Protester Only Charged with Assault & Wanton Endangerment For Shooting Line of Police Officers, Injuring Two

U.S. News
Comments

‘She’s a F***ing Nut’: Bill Maher Melts Down Over Trump’s Likely SCOTUS Pick Barrett

U.S. News
comments

Kyle Rittenhouse’s Mother Given ‘Standing Ovation’ At Wisconsin GOP Event

U.S. News
comments

Reports: Donald Trump Intends to Pick Amy Coney Barrett to Replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

U.S. News
comments

Comments