BLM Firebombed Business After Owner Stood Up To Them

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters were filmed confronting a Louisville storeowner demanded his allegiance to the BLM movement during the ongoing Breonna Taylor protests.

Footage shows Louisville business owner Fadi Faouri posted outside protecting his establishment armed with a rifle when a gang of BLM protesters surrounded him and began hounding him about race.

“Are you trying to intimidate me? I’m not playing that game,” Faouri told the group, explaining that he was only trying to protect his business.

#BLM protesters approach small business owner Fadi Faouri and demand he say "Black Lives Matter" he refused. A building that Faouri was leasing was firebombed last night in #Louisville pic.twitter.com/mhC5sVo8lF — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 26, 2020

“If you’re a good person I will care about you, if you’re a bad person…,” he said before shrugging.

The mob then grilled him about Breonna Taylor’s death.

“That’s not my fucking business!” Faouri replied.

“It should be your business because all lives matter right?” the woman said. “You can say that, but it’s the color black that is the issue.”

Here is the rest of the clip. pic.twitter.com/Hy8SvCuvK4 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 26, 2020

“You have an issue with that, I don’t have an issue,” Faouri replied. “I don’t care, white or black bullshit, I see you as a human being, that’s all that I care about.”

According The Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura, a building leased by Faouri was then firebombed on Friday night following the confrontation.

The riots had extended to its third night following the indictment of a Louisville police officer over the death of Breonna Taylor, although he wasn’t charged directly for her death.

An hour before Attorney General Daniel Cameron was expected to announce whether charges would be filed against the Louisville Police Officers responsible for killing Breonna Taylor Louisville Kentucky Mayor issued a preemptive state of emergency.

