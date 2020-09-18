BLM: Satanic Marxist Turncoats

As our cities burn and the 2020 election is held to a knife’s edge. The founders of BLM are summoning spirits and engaging in rituals that open a door for evil to possess the useful idiots to do their bidding.



Newly released audio exposes BLM’s dark intentions.

Don’t miss:



Alex Jones interviews Roger Stone after they made headlines in leftist outlets claiming Stone called for Trump to implement martial law.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!