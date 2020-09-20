BLM Supporter Randomly Shoots 3 People In The Head At Point-Blank Range In Cold Blood

A deranged Black Lives Matter supporter was arrested Saturday after randomly executing three people outside a bar in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to witnesses, Michael E. Rhynes Jr., 33, walked into Bungalow Joe’s Bar and Grill on Friday night, approached a group and suddenly shot three of them in the head at point-blank range.

“Nobody had ever seen this guy before,” the owner of the bar, Joe Bishop told local media, referring to the shooter. “It was a totally random act.” He added that the men did not exchange words at any time prior to the shooting.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!