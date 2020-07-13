BLM Supporters Celebrate Death of Mother Shot Dead For Saying "All Lives Matter"

BLM supporters flooded a Facebook page belonging to Jessica Doty Whitaker, the young mother who was shot dead for saying “all lives matter,” to celebrate her death.

Whitaker was killed after she encountered a group of Black Lives Matter supporters while walking along a canal in Indianapolis after a Fourth of July celebration with her fiance and two friends.

During the confrontation, Whitaker said “all lives matter,” prompting the BLM supporters to draw weapons, after which Whitaker’s fiance also drew his weapon.

Although it initially appeared that the confrontation had been de-escalated, the murderers subsequently shot Whitaker several times before fleeing the scene.

The incident received scant media attention and the press only deigned to cover it after alleging that one of Whitaker’s friends had used the n-word, as if this justified her being murdered.

Now Black Lives Matter supporters have flooded Whitaker’s Facebook page to justify and celebrate her brutal killing.

“Racist Rachel is pushing daisies and the streets are a little safer,” said one user called Eric Albany.

“Can’t feel bad when you used a racial slur and acted a fucking fool,” said Josh Long.

“Black lives matter – the rest of you are next,” added another individual.

“PARTY FOR SAFER COMMUNITIES,” remarked another, along with a gif of Carlton from Fresh Prince of Bel Air dancing.

“Maybe she should have thought about her son before she opened her racist fucking mouth,” said another.

Remember, these are the same people who represent a group that we’re all supposed to kneel for and respect, and for whom virtually every cultural institution, major corporation and media outlet has prostrated themselves for.

Comments