BLM Takes Over Tulsa Trump Rally

Image Credits: infowars.com.

Black Lives Matter takes over the Tulsa Trump rally: shutting down entrances, harassing Trump supporters in the streets, screaming in the faces of police and taking over areas reserved for the visiting Trump crowd.

Action 7 heads to Tulsa, Oklahoma where President Trump is set to hold his first rally post COVID-19 shut down. Hundreds have already lined the streets as BLM protesters shout profanities at those camped out and COVID-19 doomsday signs line the streets.

The History Of Juneteenth - The Second Independence Day

Watch: BLM Clashes With Trump Supporters Ahead of Tulsa Rally

