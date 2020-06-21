BLM Takes Over Tulsa Trump Rally

Black Lives Matter takes over the Tulsa Trump rally: shutting down entrances, harassing Trump supporters in the streets, screaming in the faces of police and taking over areas reserved for the visiting Trump crowd.

Action 7 heads to Tulsa, Oklahoma where President Trump is set to hold his first rally post COVID-19 shut down. Hundreds have already lined the streets as BLM protesters shout profanities at those camped out and COVID-19 doomsday signs line the streets.

